APT Browse — know your packages

A web browser for the contents of Debian (and Ubuntu) packages.
View the list of files included in any deb package, including users and modes.
Stop installing
php5
to figure out whether config files go into
/etc/php/conf.d or
/etc/php5/conf.d.
View full file contents for any non-binary file.
Need to work from the default configuration in that
chef
template of
yours (or that
sed
call in your Dockerfile)? Just look it up.
Navigate dependencies, view maintainer scripts.
See exactly what
dpkg
runs behind the scenes when you install
postgresql
.